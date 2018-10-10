African women with albinism vow to fight on after Kilimanjaro climb

Six African women with albinism who made an attempt on the continent's highest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, said on Tuesday the trek was just the beginning of efforts to raise awareness and dispel negative images of people with the rare skin condition.

The women - from Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Senegal - began their ascent up the 5,895-metre (19,340-ft) summit in Tanzania on October. 1, but only one made it all the way to the summit, Uhuru peak.

Zimbabwean educator Nodumo Ncomanzi, 26, who reached Kilimanjaro's highest point on Sunday, said the women's struggle up the mountain reflected the daily struggles of thousands of people with albinism in Africa, and across the world.

"We are feeling very accomplished. It's one thing to pledge to climb Kilimanjaro, and another to actually do it," Ncomanzi told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Moshi in Tanzania.

"Considering the extreme conditions we faced, we are all proud of our respective accomplishments.

"I don't think the message we were trying to send has been lost because five of us did not make it to the summit. The individual accomplishments of each of climber speaks volumes and helps amplify the voices of persons with albinism."