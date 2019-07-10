WATCH | Truck carrying gas bottles explodes in Worcester
A truck transporting gas bottles overturned and exploded - unleashing an inferno - in Worcester in the Western Cape on Wednesday morning.
Western Cape transport and public works spokesperson Ntomboxolo Somdaka tweeted that the explosion happened in High Street.
It was reported that two firefighters and one other person were injured in the blast.
@MorningLiveSABC gas explosion Worcester, Western Cape this morning. pic.twitter.com/gX8Av5NACt— Elton Greeve (@EltonGreeve) July 10, 2019
Video footage of gas explosion this morning, in Worcester, Western Cape. pic.twitter.com/vZBSJdWmxI— Elton Greeve (@EltonGreeve) July 10, 2019
#Incident #explosion Reports of a gastruck that exploded a short while ago in CBS of Worcester in Western Cape. Residents say they heard massive explosion. Developing story.. @News24 @Abramjee @SAPoliceService @eNCA @TrafficSA @_ArriveAlive @1SecondLater pic.twitter.com/0ktqRGMnAf— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) July 10, 2019
The Breede Valley municipality said on Facebook on Wednesday morning the following roads are closed in Worcester:
The exit from the N1 to the suburb of Meirings Park; High Street; Smit Street; Field Street; Brown Street; and Church Street. “This is as a result of a gas truck that exploded in the area. The public is encouraged to make use of other routes‚ reduce speed and exercise caution.”
This is a developing story.
My friend stays in Worcester and said his hole house shook and he is about 5km from the crash https://t.co/TEc2fjhD2Z— Charlie Dalton (@Charlie04958808) July 10, 2019
Just In: Some businesses also caught fire in High Street, Worcester after the petrol tanker explosion. @MadikizelaBongz @WCGovTPW @TrafficSA @Sonkoerant pic.twitter.com/ZLnfPwRXWj— Ntomboxolo Somdaka (@NMakoba) July 10, 2019