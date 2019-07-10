South Africa

WATCH | Truck carrying gas bottles explodes in Worcester

By Nico Gous - 10 July 2019 - 10:50

A truck transporting gas bottles overturned and exploded - unleashing an inferno - in Worcester in the Western Cape on Wednesday morning.

Western Cape transport and public works spokesperson Ntomboxolo Somdaka tweeted that the explosion happened in High Street.

It was reported that two firefighters and one other person were injured in the blast.

The Breede Valley municipality said on Facebook on Wednesday morning the following roads are closed in Worcester:

The exit from the N1 to the suburb of Meirings Park; High Street; Smit Street; Field Street; Brown Street; and Church Street. “This is as a result of a gas truck that exploded in the area. The public is encouraged to make use of other routes‚ reduce speed and exercise caution.”

This is a developing story.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'The world has ended' Most hilarious memes we saw #SocialMediaDown
Ramaphosa quotes Sho Madjozi in Sona reply speech
X