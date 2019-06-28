Jacob Zuma urges youth to take up the fight for economic freedom

Former president Jacob Zuma has urged the youth of the ANC to use next year’s national general council (NGC) to reignite the fight for economic freedom.

Zuma was addressing a packed hall of ANC Youth League (ANCYL) members during a dialogue exploring the role of the league in the party in Sophiatown on Thursday night.

He suggested that the ANC’s revolution had reached a stagnant phase and went on to tell young people that they needed to take a central role in ensuring that policies which seek to resolve the plight of ordinary South Africans are prioritised, even if they negatively affect investor confidence.

“We are going to the NGC next year, and as the youth you should be saying here is an opportunity to let us compile our presentation on these matters in that gathering of the branches and there should be a resolution on how we implement ANC policies and why we should not when we come out of an ANC conference, say something different,” Zuma said.