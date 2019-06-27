Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini says KwaZulu-Natal will never succeed if leaders fear making unpopular decisions because of public sentiment.

The monarch also said the province needed a strong‚ constructive opposition for it to develop for the benefit of its people.

He was speaking during the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday‚ ahead of the state of the province address by Premier Sihle Zikalala on Friday.

Former president Jacob Zuma and one of his wives‚ Thobeka Madiba-Zuma‚ were among dignitaries who attended the ceremony‚ which was this year held at the legislature building‚ after many years being held at the Royal Showgrounds.

As usual‚ the king was accompanied by a Zulu regiment and young maidens‚ who sang traditional songs for him outside the legislature after he had delivered his five-page speech.

King Goodwill told his audience that it was the responsibility of government to unite the people for the betterment of the country.