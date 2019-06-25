South Africa

Mystery woman found traumatised and bloody in Durban sugarcane field

By Nivashni Nair - 25 June 2019 - 13:01
A woman was found covered in a bloody t-shirt in a sugarcane field in Durban
Image: City of Joburg EMS via Facebook

A woman was found covered in blood in a sugarcane field in Avoca Hills‚ north of Durban‚ on Tuesday morning.

According to a private security company‚ a report to a local community group led to the organisation rescuing the traumatised woman about 8am.

"We arrived on the scene and found a woman‚ who appeared to be in her late thirties‚ lying in the bushes‚ incredibly cold‚ traumatised and her t-shirt covered in blood. She was immobile‚ so our armed response officer and a woman from the local community carried her out of the bushes. It is unclear at this stage what injuries she may have sustained or how she ended up in the bush‚" said Blue Security's Brendan Porter.

By 11am Tuesday‚ the circumstances surrounding the woman's injuries and how she ended up in the bush were still a mystery.

"We can confirm that the complaint was received at Greenwood Park SAPS this morning. The police officers are still busy attending to the victim‚" said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.



Source: TMG Digital.

