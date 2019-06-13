'Let them resign as they wish,' ANC deputy whip responds on MPs quitting

The ANC and smaller parties indicated that they were not ready to submit the names and would not meet the deadline, while the EFF and the DA said theirs were ready. Julius then added: “We also don't anticipate any resignations now in the DA”.

To which Dlakude responded: “... We must understand those were cabinet members and they stand to lose a lot and they have served this country with pride. So please let them resign as their own wish. No one is forcing them out.”

The discussion was taking place as news broke that former labour minister Mildred Oliphant had also resigned as an MP. She became the last of the former ministers to give up their parliamentary seats after being left out of the cabinet in May.

Former ministers who resign are entitled to a benefit called a “loss of office gratuity” which is much more significant if one resigns as a cabinet minister than as an ordinary MP.