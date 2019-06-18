Trans woman's wish for Mzansi

For Apryl Tshabalala, 28, being a transgender woman has been an uphill battle, especially when trying to access services in the public sector.

This is compounded by the prejudice and discrimination she experiences from society.

Tshabalala, from Umlazi township in Durban, was born Xolani Tshabalala. She told Sowetan being a transgender woman came with its own unique challenges in SA.

"It's hard simply acknowledging that you identify with a gender that you were not born to. But it becomes doubly hard because society is less accepting of who we are."

She constantly has to prove herself and work twice as hard as her peers to be accepted by society.

"You're going through the same challenges as your peers, but it's more difficult because you have to work twice as hard to get a job so you can survive. It's also hard trying to access essential services because usually people are not sensitised about us.

"I fail to understand why we have freedom if we are going to be judged for it. It's as if they [society] want us to disappear. We are normal and we want to live a normal life without being discriminated against."