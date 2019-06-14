All my focus is on Afcon, says Darren Keet

"I have got my agent dealing with that [his future], so I am not too bothered about that. My job now is to focus on what we are doing in Dubai as we go to Egypt for the first game that is fast approaching," Keet said.

"Now we've got a friendly against Ghana [tomorrow at 5.30pm SA time in Dubai] and then Angola [on Wednesday]. Come Ivory Coast [who they open against at Afcon on June 24], that's where my focus is on at the moment."

The departing Clever Boys shot-stopper is believed to be holding out for an overseas transfer. However, he revealed that he has not received any overseas offers.

"The overseas issue is not a problem for me. My agent is dealing with the matter and they will let me know accordingly," noted the Bafana goalie.

Boasting Mamelodi Sundowns gems such as Hlompho Kekana and Themba Zwane, among others, who have vast knowledge of competing on the continent, gives Keet hope that Bafana will stake their claim at Afcon.

"I think for SA it shows with our teams lately in the CAF Champions League and things like that, that we are capable of achieving a lot," said Keet.

"Our national team at the moment is no different; we've got good players, good spirit and good mentality. We want to do well, play well for the country and make the country proud."