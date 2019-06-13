Media must report school killings in a fair, open way

On March 13, Kulani Mathebula was stabbed to death while walking to Mondeor High School in Johannesburg. It was reported that a 13-year-old boy was arrested and that two other boys from a nearby school were believed to have been involved.

Has the name of the school that this 13-year-old suspect and the other two boys attended been identified and given lots of publicity? If not, why? There has been a lot of publicity following the killing of Forest High School pupil Daniel Bakwela, allegedly also by a fellow pupil.

Now why keep quiet about the name of the school of the pupil who stabbed the Mondeor High School pupil? Does the fact that Mondeor High is in an expensive area and Forest High is in a poorer area have anything to do with the difference in publicity?

Jane M Thomson,e-mail

The suspect in the Mondeor High School case is a minor and by law can't be named. The suspect in the Forest High School case is 20 years old, an adult. - Editor