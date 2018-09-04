Pikitup explains why refuse has not been picked up in Joburg

Concerns are growing that Pikitup’s failure to collect refuse could become a health hazard in some parts of Johannesburg.

Pikitup has been unable to collect refuse in parts of Midrand and Soweto due to job seekers who have staged a protest at some of its depots.

Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said their employees were not on strike. However‚ they were unable to operate because of people who were demanding jobs from the waste management company.

“The people protest outside our gates and prevent trucks from leaving the depots‚” explained Mkhwanazi.