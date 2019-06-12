Celebrated actor to appear in court for assault

A veteran SA actor is set to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Thursday on charges of assault and domestic violence over an incident that allegedly occurred last Friday at a bar in Newtown, police confirmed to our sister publication TshisaLIVE.

Police spokesperson Cpt Xoli Mbele said the actor had handed himself over to police at the Joburg Central police station and was currently being held in custody until his court appearance on Thursday.

The actor, who has featured in several high-profile films and TV shows, was charged with assault and domestic violence

"The man has been charged and will appear tomorrow [Thursday] at the Johannesburg magistrate's court. He faces charges of assault and domestic violence."

The actor's identity is known to Sunday World, however due to legal reasons, his name can only be released after he has appeared in court.

The actor allegedly assaulted the woman after she apparently refused to pay attention to his "advances".

A friend of the victim made these claims on social media and shared a video of the actor refusing to give back the woman's cellphone after the alleged incident.

Attempts to contact the actor and the victim were unsuccessful.