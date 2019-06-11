Ryan Moon ready to rise again, even on a reduced salary

Outgoing Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon is willing to accept a salary cut at his next club, stressing the most important thing for him is to play football.

Chiefs confirmed a few weeks ago that they won't be retaining Moon when his three-year contract expires at the end of this month.

Moon's former employers Maritzburg United have since emerged as the striker's most likely destination.

Last week, the Team of Choice chairman, Farook Kadodia, confirmed their interest in Moon, but said they could not afford to match the salary the 22-year-old centre-forward was receiving at Naturena.

However, Moon seems interested to take a slashed salary. "It's never always about money; it's about playing. getting game time," he said.