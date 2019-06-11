Ryan Moon ready to rise again, even on a reduced salary
Outgoing Kaizer Chiefs striker Ryan Moon is willing to accept a salary cut at his next club, stressing the most important thing for him is to play football.
Chiefs confirmed a few weeks ago that they won't be retaining Moon when his three-year contract expires at the end of this month.
Moon's former employers Maritzburg United have since emerged as the striker's most likely destination.
Last week, the Team of Choice chairman, Farook Kadodia, confirmed their interest in Moon, but said they could not afford to match the salary the 22-year-old centre-forward was receiving at Naturena.
However, Moon seems interested to take a slashed salary. "It's never always about money; it's about playing. getting game time," he said.
"At my age money is the last thing I am obsessed about. I want to make a name for myself, so it's passion first for me.
"When I started playing football I had no money."
He continued: "With that, I am trying to insist that for me now it's about weighing up all my options, it's about seeing the best way forward and it's about seeing which club I want to play at in the new season.
"I won't say I am returning to Maritzburg or not, let's wait and see what will happen in the next few weeks."
Moon began his professional career at the Team of Choice. He made his top-flight debut under current Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp, who was coaching Maritzburg at that time, in 2016.
Moon transferred from Maritzburg to Chiefs in July 2016. The lanky centre-forward managed only six goals and a single assist in 46 games at the Soweto giants.
The lad from Pietermaritzburg is satisfied with his spell and statistics at the Glamour Boys.
"I will always be grateful for the opportunity Chiefs gave me. I am happy with my time there, no regrets whatsoever. Whenever I played, I managed to grab a few goals, so I am not seeing any disappointment," Moon declared.