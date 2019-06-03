Grade 8 pupils accused of killing fellow pupil: Panyaza Lesufi

Two grade 8 learners allegedly stabbed a grade 10 learner to death outside Forest High School in Turffontein, in the south of Johannesburg, on June 2 2019. It is not clear what led to the fight, but according to some pupils it was part of an ongoing battle between two rival gangs. Hours after the attack, the lifeless body of the 16-year-old boy still lay next to the street as pathologists gathered evidence from the scene, watched by family members and friends of the victim. Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi arrived at the school soon after hearing the news. No arrests have been made.