Only military intervention can wipe out criminals

The criminal trash of opportunism are running riot in the gridlocked CBD, smashing windows and helping themselves to whatever civilised humans have.

Wayne Minnaar, of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department, knows the problems, as do those involved in the M2 closure... yet insufficient planning and policing are making the daily trip to the office a living nightmare for drivers and their passengers.

The utter incompetence of Minnaar is astounding. This situation requires the deployment of the military.

This is a microscopic view of the incompetence that exists in every sphere of South African life.

