WATCH | SA tourists in Egypt bus explosion: What we know so far

Three South Africans were among those injured after a device exploded near a tourist bus in Egypt on Sunday.

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) says it is trying to gather more information on the explosion. Here's what we know so far:

The explosion

It was reported that a device exploded while a tourist bus was passing near the new Egyptian Grand Museum in Giza on Sunday.

The bus targeted by the explosion was carrying 28 tourists from South Africa. At least 12 foreign tourists were injured, including three South Africans.