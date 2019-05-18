Copper Cable Thieves nabbed
Four people suspected of cable theft were handed over to the Brackendowns police, near Alberton, on Saturday morning.
According to Mondeor Community Policing Forum chairperson Mike Fontes, the arrest came about after a spate of power cuts in the area, brought on about by thieves making off with copper that they then sell to scrap yards.
Fontes said two intersections in the area were targeted and traffic lights damaged and copper stolen last week.
"We were tipped off by a confidential informant who gave us information about the vehicle they were using and the suspects were caught in possession of copper which was contained in four bags. We believe the arrested individuals may be linked to those thefts and investigations will continue," Fontes said.
Fontes said the Forum's partnership with the community and SAPS will continue to a "strike blows against crime".
"This has been a continuous problem in the areas that are targeted. In the last few weeks it has been a complete nightmare, with traffic lights down because of the stripping.
"This does not only inconvenience the community in terms of traffic, but also affects essential infrastructure and is a burden on the public purse. I believe these types of crimes should be prioritised for prosecution.
"All those involved, whether it's the people who buy copper, the scrap yards, the actual people who dig it up, they should all be prosecuted."
The police could not be reached for comment.