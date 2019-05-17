Various hiccups hindering home affairs' war against snaking queues

It may be correct to say that the home affairs "department's war against queues was seemingly still far from being won" (Home affairs declares war on queues - Sowetan, May 15).

Yet to leave it at that would, inadvertently, downplay the strides so far made. There are citizens who have attested to recent improvements on service delivery, including turnaround time for smart ID cards and passports.

It does come across as fair comment to say "the modernisation of home affairs offices should be complemented by more staff".

But a burning question does arise: To what extent the current financial situation of the country allows for this to happen?

Waiting time alluded to is a reality none can deny. There are reasons for this though, including office footprint, the fact that the department does not use an appointment system, infrastructure and network challenges.

Notwithstanding challenges, many citizens and foreign nationals do get the services that they require.