It was a sophisticated operation: Popo Molefe on how Transnet was captured

Transnet board chairman Popo Molefe has described the capture of the state-owned company as a "sophisticated operation" put into effect after Brian Molefe was appointed chief executive in 2011.

Popo Molefe, who was testifying at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday, began with a short opening statement which described in brief the dire situation they found at Transnet when he and his board were appointed in May 2018.

He described Brian, at the point when he was appointed at the head of the company in 2011, as "a man who was well-educated, and in many ways, was respected, was trained by the government under some of the ministers who are highly respected".

"But before he [Brian] became the CEO, the strange thing was that a publication owned by a family called the Guptas had already published that he was going to be the CEO of the company," he said.