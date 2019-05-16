'Negligible risks' from double-voting in national election: IEC

The Electoral Commission (IEC) said on Thursday that there were "negligible risks" from double-voting in last week's general election.

The commission made the claim after receiving the final report of statistician-general Risenga Maluleke into the practice. The report was from a sample of voting stations in the 2019 national and provincial elections.

"The report was intended, in addition to the set of internal validations already applied by the commission in determining the freeness and fairness of the election based on the likelihood of multiple voting. This validation exercise was conducted independently by Statistics South Africa based on voting station result data from 1,020 voting stations," the IEC said in a statement.