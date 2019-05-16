I believe President Cyril Ramaphosa when he says he wants to fix SA; I do not doubt his sincerity.

The challenges that the president faces in order to execute what he deems necessary to achieve, cannot be underestimated.

Within the context of the broken SA he has inherited, his task is beyond natural capability. He will not achieve his objectives overnight.

Both he, and the nation, will have to be patient. SA will take longer to remedy than it took to destroy.

That will indeed be the case, especially when those who benefit through its failure will do everything in their power to derail the president's efforts - and of course the efforts of those who hold up his hands.

It goes without saying that the task to turn SA around is not only the task of the president, the political leadership and government officials who support his vision; it is the task of each and every South African.