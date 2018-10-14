An Egyptian businessman has been found murdered floating in a Gauteng dam.

Mahmmood Khalid‚ 29‚ who was involved in the sale of kitchenware‚ disappeared on Monday after he left his Rabie Ridge business to visit a client who owed him money.

Police discovered Khalid's bound body‚ which showed signs of torture and severe assault‚ floating in the Greenfields dam in Esselen Park near Tembisa on Thursday He had been stabbed multiple times in the neck.

Police said three men and a woman‚ who Khalid had visited to collect money from‚ were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder.

Police spokesman Captain Neldah Sekgobela said when police divers and rescue operatives recovered Khalid's body‚ they discovered that his body had been tied up.