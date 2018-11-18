KZN nurses killed in road crash.

"Both vehicle occupants died on the scene. They were on their way back as Mr Mbiko was due to be on duty at the clinic."

KZN Health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo mourned the loss of the duo.

"We are deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected death of these two healthcare professionals. It is always a sad day when we lose our colleagues in this manner. Both of them were still very young‚ in their early 30s‚ so a lot was still expected from them.

"We pray that their souls rest in peace‚ and that the Lord Almighty grants their families and colleagues all the strength that they will need at this difficult time‚" Dhlomo said.

