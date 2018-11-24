‘Robber’ killed by own gang, victim critical

A suspected would-be-robber was shot and killed, allegedly by members of his own gang, in a botched robbery in East London.

A Johannesburg businessman was handing out wages to his 50 labourers on the roadside when they were accosted by three armed men on Friday afternoon.

Charles Woelwith, 43, was shot in the neck.

His business partner, Johan van der Merwe, said Woelwith was fighting for his life at Life Beacon Bay Hospital.

They co-own Invictus construction company contracted by the Eastern Cape government to install internet fibre optic cables in the Eastern Cape.

Witnesses said four shots were fired during the ambush.

The attack took place near the N2 on the Nahoon Dam turn-off between East London and Mdantsane.

Workers at the scene said Woelwith had been paying wages to labourers who were queuing on the side of the road for their money.