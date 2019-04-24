'We have money to help storm victims' - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured families in Durban that financial resources are available to assist those who were affected by heavy storms.

The president visited Amanzimtoti, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Wednesday, where he was shown the extent of the damage that the heavy rains caused on Monday night.

He cut short his bilateral visit to Egypt as well as the African Union Troika Summit after receiving the tragic news that at least 51 lives were claimed as a result of the heavy floods.

"As government at national level, I immediately contacted our Treasury and said, 'do we have money to assist our people?' And they said, 'president, we have the money'. So money is going to be mobilised to assist our people [because] these are emergency situations that we budget for, so resources will be mobilised in the biggest way so that our people who are currently in need are assisted," Ramaphosa pledged.