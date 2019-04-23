More rain could lead to further flooding in Durban, weather service warns

Any amount of rainfall in Durban on Tuesday could lead to further flooding, as the ground is completely saturated.

The SA Weather Service told SowetanLIVE that a flooding alert issued Monday was still valid, although most of the warned-for heavy rain had lashed parts of the city overnight and early on Tuesday morning.

"Because of the ground being so saturated, any amount of rainfall could contribute to more flooding. Therefore the warning we have of rainfall and flooding is still valid," said forecaster Wayne Venter.

Already, more than two dozen people are feared dead in the flooding. Many workers and school pupils were forced to stay home due to flooded roads and waterlogged railway tracks. Mop-up efforts were hampered by the rain in many parts of the city.