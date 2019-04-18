Abalone worth millions found in Table View
Western Cape police on Wednesday said they had bust a multi-million-rand illegal abalone dealing facility.
Captain FC van Wyk said police had followed leads to a house in Circle Road, Table View, where they made the discovery.
“At approximately 12pm they noticed a silver Mercedes-Benz sedan stopping in front of the house, after which the occupants unloaded black bags and carried it into the residence,” said van Wyk.
“The members then entered the premises and uncovered an illegal abalone drying facility. Two of the rooms were fully equipped drying rooms with shelves stacked with dried abalone. In the lounge they found numerous cardboard boxes containing bags of dried abalone,” he added.
All the equipment was seized.
“Five people aged between 20 and 33 were arrested on charges relating to the Living Marine Resources Act and will appear in Cape Town Magistrates Court next Tuesday,” Van Wyk said.