Zuma says Duduzane being targeted in crash case to get back at him

Former president Jacob Zuma says there is no evidence to prove that his son Duduzane was negligent during the 2014 crash that claimed the life of 30-year-old Phumzile Dube five years ago.

Zuma was attending his 34-year-old son's culpable homicide trial at the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Earlier, a survivor of the accident, Charlotte Ndlangisa, who had been sitting next to Dube in the mini bus taxi that was rear-ended by the Porche driven by Duduzane, had testified that after the crash he had helped her into his luxury car to shield her from the pouring rain on the night of February 1 2014.

Zuma said he had believed the matter was over when the inquest was closed.

"It is clear that there is no evidence that has been given to say that he was reckless, but we leave everything to his Lordship, hoping that we will get a positive outcome," Zuma said.

The former president said he could not rule out the possibility that people who had a gripe against him (Zuma) wanted to get back at him by punishing his son.

"It is difficult not to say people who had a gripe against me would not target my son. There was a legal process that was taken and it was concluded. Why then come back? And when you come back there is no overwhelming evidence to say indeed there was negligence," said Zuma.

Duduzane is currently applying for the charges against him to be dismissed, arguing that the state's case against him was weak.