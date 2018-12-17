Here's how Baloyi lives his life as a herpetologist

With a pet boa constrictor called Cecilia, it is little wonder Harry Baloyi (34) has earned the nickname “Slangman”.

Baloyi is committed to changing perceptions about snakes and his job at the Bloemfontein Zoo gives him the perfect platform to do so.

Baloyi was introduced to reptiles by his grandfather who bred snakes and crocodiles.

“My family is part of a community that lives near the Kruger National Park and I became a student guider at around 13 years old.”

Baloyi has been bitten many times but says only three were significant because the other bites came from “baby snakes who didn’t know what they were doing”.

“I have been bitten by a cobra a puff adder and an African rock python but I’m still here and my love for snakes hasn’t changed,” he explained.

As the temperatures rise, snakes become more active. Baloyi advises that if you are bitten by a snake, you should seek medical help as quickly as possible. He strongly advises against using a tourniquet (a tight, restricting bandage or piece of cloth) to prevent blood flow because the resulting concentration of poison may lead to an amputation.