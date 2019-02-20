The defence in the Sadia Sukhraj murder trial say their first witness‚ a policeman‚ will give vital information that will help murder accused Sibonelo Mkhize.

Mkhize‚ 39‚ was arrested after allegedly hijacking the car in which the Shallcross schoolgirl and her father Shailendra were travelling in May 2018. He faces two charges of murder. The second relates to the death of his alleged accomplice‚ Siyabonga Blose. He has pleaded not guilty.

Defence lawyer Sizwe Masondo told the high court in Durban on Wednesday that he intended to call Sergeant Laurence Moodley to the stand.

Moodley is the policeman who transported Mkhize to the Chatsworth police station after the botched hijacking.