The death toll at the Gloria coal mine‚ near Middelburg in Mpumalanga‚ which was rocked by an underground gas explosion‚ has risen to five.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said four more bodies were recovered in the early hours of Thursday.

Hlathi said two people were brought to the surface during rescue operations on Wednesday. One died while the other had survived the underground ordeal.

"We don't know how many people are still trapped. The mine rescue team will continue with the operation‚" he said.

Hlathi said an inquest docket had been opened and the causes of death were not immediately known.

He on Wednesday evening said that police had to turn away families of the miners trapped below the ground.