Gupta employees prevent rescuers from finding trapped illegal miners

Employees from the Gupta-owned Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga have halted the search and rescue operation for the remaining trapped illegal miners.

"The rescue operation won't continue today [Monday]‚ because we have the employees who won't permit us to continue the operation until they are paid their salaries.

"They are not allowing us to do what we can do and how we can do it‚" business rescue representative for the mine Mike Elliot said on Monday morning.

Elliot said there was no money to pay the disgruntled employees.

"In business rescue we were generating money for the employees‚ they have been receiving their salaries all the way up to the end of October [2018]. Basically‚ the cash got used to pay Eskom and other creditors to keep the mine operations running.

"Eventually the bills far exceeded the amount of income. We just ran out of cash and there wasn't production to look after it. We got our legs cut out from underneath us‚" Elliot said.