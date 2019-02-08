22 cable thieves feared to be dead in abandoned mine

A group of about 22 cable thieves miners are feared dead after they were trapped underground at Gloria Coal Mine in Mpumalanga after a gas explosion while six others died in a failed mission to rescue them.

The initial group of 22 had apparently gone into a shaft at the non-operational Gupta-owned mine near Middelburg, allegedly to steal copper cables.

According to the mine's business rescue practitioner, Mike Elliott, the illegal miners did not resurface after the gas explosion, sending panic in the community of Dunisa informal settlement - located about 30km from the disused mine.

The community is made of mostly unemployed people who survive on activities such as selling copper cables.

Elliot told Sowetan yesterday rescue teams could not access nor determine the point where it is estimated the explosion took place.

He said rescue teams needed to first restore power to transformers to ensure ventilation is restored underground.