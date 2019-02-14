South Africa

Cardiologist defends 'revealing' outfit: 'I wasn't there to see patients'

By Cebelihle Bhengu - 14 February 2019 - 08:12
Dr Viwe Mtwesi is the latest victim of cyberbullying.
South Africa’s youngest cardiologist, Dr Viwe Mtwesi, is the latest woman to be shamed for her dress code, but she refuses to change the way she dresses. 

A Twitter user by the name of Warrior Woman Elminie called Mtwesi a “prostitute” on a Twitter account that has since been deleted.

Mtwesi was criticised after a picture of her wearing a lace top was posted on Twitter by Metro FM’s Fresh Breakfast team on Monday.

“I am determined to find this woman and teach her a lesson. I have already spoken to my lawyer and he said he will find her. It’s not that I am heartbroken, it’s that I want to teach cyberbullies a lesson.”

Another user, Diane Redelinghuys, questioned whether Mtwesi's dress code was appropriate for a cardiologist.

While some shared Redelinghuys' sentiments, others felt Mtwesi should be able to dress as she chose.

Mtwesi, who has responded to the tweet, said she found it shocking that, in 2019, women still felt the need to dictate to others about their dress sense.

