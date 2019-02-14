Cardiologist defends 'revealing' outfit: 'I wasn't there to see patients'
South Africa’s youngest cardiologist, Dr Viwe Mtwesi, is the latest woman to be shamed for her dress code, but she refuses to change the way she dresses.
A Twitter user by the name of Warrior Woman Elminie called Mtwesi a “prostitute” on a Twitter account that has since been deleted.
Mtwesi was criticised after a picture of her wearing a lace top was posted on Twitter by Metro FM’s Fresh Breakfast team on Monday.
We’re hanging out with SA’S South Africa’s ?? YOUNGET CARDIOLOGIST ❤️ VIYWE MTWESI @vieez #WhatAreYouPacking #FreshBreakfast pic.twitter.com/3SICeNujjp— METROFM SABC (@METROFMSA) February 12, 2019
“I am determined to find this woman and teach her a lesson. I have already spoken to my lawyer and he said he will find her. It’s not that I am heartbroken, it’s that I want to teach cyberbullies a lesson.”
Another user, Diane Redelinghuys, questioned whether Mtwesi's dress code was appropriate for a cardiologist.
While some shared Redelinghuys' sentiments, others felt Mtwesi should be able to dress as she chose.
Mtwesi, who has responded to the tweet, said she found it shocking that, in 2019, women still felt the need to dictate to others about their dress sense.
Good LAWD! Is that appropriate dress code for a cardiologist? https://t.co/2X2bZL8dO5— Diane Redelinghuys (@crazydoctorlady) February 12, 2019
Why am I not surprised ,I wasn’t there to see patients , I’m on leave ,went there to profile my company .Before I’m a cardiologist ,I’m Viwe . I could have gone there in a bikini if I wanted to .take your farm mentality away from my life please ....— viwe mtwesi (@vieez) February 13, 2019