Police bust bogus doc in Hillbrow

A 45-year-old man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court after he was found allegedly operating an illegal medical centre in Hillbrow.

He was also allegedly dispensing medicine belonging to the SA and Zimbabwean governments.

The Democratic Republic of Congo national allegedly also dispensed ARVs and birth control medication stolen from public health facilities.

A raid by the national crime intelligence unit and the police, together with officials from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, was carried out on the surgery in Pretoria Street on Tuesday found dozens of medications and medical supplies which were ultimately confiscated.

The majority of medication dispensed at the centre were ARVs and contraceptives.