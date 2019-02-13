Two young female doctors are warming the hearts of many with their rendition of the gospel hymn Phind’ukhulume moya oyingcwele‚ which loosely translates as "speak again‚ holy spirit".

The duo is captured singing in harmony while sitting on a hospital bed. The video‚ posted by Christo Thurston‚ was shared and liked more than 25‚000 times on Twitter and has received 4‚745 views on Instagram since Wednesday morning.

With their eyes closed‚ the doctors sing: “Ngoba zonk’izono ebengizenza namhla zisobala ebusweni bakho‚ phind’ukhulume moya oyigcwele‚ phind’ukhulume nkosi yami”. The verse means: "Because all the sins I have committed are before you‚ speak again holy spirit‚ speak again my Lord."