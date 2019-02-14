If you love birds and feel like getting away from it all for a year‚ the SA government might be able to help.

Seven jobs are up for grabs on Gough Island in the South Atlantic‚ with the major advantage that you’ll be at least 400km from civilisation. That’s if “civilisation” can be used to describe Tristan da Cunha and its 250 inhabitants.

Then again‚ between September this year‚ when your contract starts‚ and October 2020‚ when you’ll travel 2‚600km back to Cape Town‚ you’ll only have a handful of other people to talk to.

The environmental affairs department and SA Weather Service have just advertised for the 65th over-wintering team for Gough Island‚ which will comprise:

A senior meteorological technician (R242‚475 a year plus 37% lieu in benefits); Two assistant meteorological technicians (R196‚407 plus 37%); An electrician (R356‚289 plus 37%); A diesel mechanic (R356‚289 plus 37%); A communications/electronics engineer (R 697‚011 all inclusive); and A medical orderly. Most of the jobs require technical qualifications‚ but all the assistant meteorological technicians need to apply is a matric certificate (as long as it includes maths‚ physics or geography).

Every day since 1956‚ a meteorologist on Gough Island has collected atmospheric and meteorological data and sent it back to SA.