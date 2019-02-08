DUT campuses stay closed

The troubled Durban University of Technology (DUT) campuses remained closed yesterday as the institution's management planned to meet with the EFF-led SRC.

This was one of the attempts aimed at resolving the volatile situation in the wake of the death of a student who was shot during a scuffle between protesting students and private security guards.

DUT senior director of corporate affairs Alan Khan said in a statement that access to all university campuses and registration centres would remain closed.

He encouraged students who had not yet registered to use the university's online registration system which was accessible through its website.

"DUT management would like to apologise to staff, students, parents and guardians for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure following the violent protests and the tragic events this week. University management is working tirelessly around the clock trying to resolve the current state of affairs at the institution. The management team will be meeting the SRC today [yesterday] to discuss the current situation and to find a way forward," said Khan.