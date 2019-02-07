DUT meets with SRC as protest flares up at another college

The troubled Durban University of Technology management is to meet with the EFF-led SRC on Thursday to discuss ways to resolve the volatile situation in the wake of the death of a student who was shot during a scuffle between protesting students and private security guards.

DUT senior director of corporate affairs Alan Khan said in a statement that access to all university campuses and registration centres would remain closed. He encouraged students who had not yet registered to use the university’s online registration system which was accessible through its website.

“DUT management would like to apologise to staff‚ students‚ parents and guardians for any inconvenience caused by the temporarily closure following the violent protests and the tragic events this week.