News of the death of a Durban University of Technology (DUT) student who was shot during a protest on Tuesday was broken to his family by his brother before university management could officially inform them.

This was revealed by DUT vice-chancellor and principal Prof Thandwa Mthembu during a media briefing in Umhlanga on Wednesday in the wake of the violent student protest.

Third-year student Mlungisi Madonsela was shot dead during a scuffle between members of the EFF Students Command and security guards at DUT during ongoing protests in the province over accommodation‚ registration‚ funding and the insourcing of security and cleaning staff.

"The family perhaps got to know about this before we could officially let them know‚" said Mthembu.

"We understood that the matter had already been on Twitter and on Facebook‚ including the identity of Mlungisi‚ and that the family got to know through Mlungisi’s brother‚ who is reported to be a student at the Mangosuthu University of Technology.