Man falls from Durban beachfront cable car and dies

A 23-year-old man has died after falling from a cable car at Durban Funworld on the beachfront at the weekend.

“Reports indicate that the young man was on the cable car when he allegedly stood up and subsequently fell onto a moving ride on the ground," said security company Alpha Alarms.

"He was rushed to Addington hospital, where he passed away at around 7pm.”

The incident happened on Saturday.

eThekwini municipality said in a statement that mayor Zandile Gumede expressed her deepest condolences to the man's family.

Police are investigating the incident.