Correctional services 'havoc' runs deeper than Bosasa: Dennis Bloem

"We had serious problems when it comes to the leadership of the department‚ the top leadership‚ not with the ordinary members. We had very serious problems when it came to accountability from the department. In meetings ... either information would come late or the information would not be there at all. This was clearly undermining the authority of the committee."

Bloem detailed a timeline of the relationship between the committee and correctional services officials.

"Before Linda Mti‚ there was Khulekani Sithole. Havoc. If investigators can go back and check what has happened they will find more damning things than this Bosasa in relation to corruption under the leadership of Khulekani Sithole‚" Bloem said.

Mti‚ who is at the centre of the corruption scandal involving Bosasa and correctional services‚ was appointed as commissioner of the department in 2001.