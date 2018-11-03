DA Western Cape endorses Dan Plato as mayor-elect

The DA’s Western Cape provincial council has endorsed Dan Plato as the mayor-elect for Cape Town and has expressed the hope that he will return stability and unity to the DA caucus in the city.

The council said it endorsed Plato’s vision to make the City of Cape Town “the greatest city in South Africa‚ to put the people of Cape Town first and to speed up service delivery”.

“We stand united with Dan Plato and the City of Cape Town caucus to ensure good clean and corruption free governance and good service delivery to the people of Cape Town‚” the council said after a meeting in Worcester‚ at which it also discussed its election campaign for 2019.