Cops stop DA briefing on 'damning' fraud and corruption in Durban

"From the moment the media started arriving it was clear that there were complications when they were not allowed in. I met the security manager on the premises and he explained that there were some complications and the booking was made under the auspices of a DA caucus meeting and not a press briefing‚" she said.

"To me‚ it makes absolutely no difference. I am an executive committee councillor. This is my place of work and there are press briefings here all the time and meetings which the media is able to attend. We spoke to the secretariat in charge of booking venues. The matter was cleared and the media started to come up."

Graham added that they had posted a councillor at the security door to identify the journalists who were coming to the briefing in order to allay any security concerns.

"But a few minutes later a gentleman called Lindani from security services seemed to have answered his phone and got involved. And from there the media were blocked from coming up.

"After communicating with the head of security management‚ Dumisani Bhengu‚ it was clear there was no real reason for everyone being disallowed from coming into this building‚" she said.

"A number of metro police then arrived and we were threatened that we would be removed‚ which is frankly the most ludicrous thing I have ever heard. This is not Zandile Gumede’s private home. It is a public building where we're all entitled to work and conduct ourselves.

"We were told that we must have this meeting at the DA offices. Quite frankly‚ this is a building where we should all be able to conduct our work as councillors and the media should not have to stand at the door and beg to be allowed into a public building that is paid for by the public purse for the public's benefit."