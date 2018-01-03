Opposition parties in the eThekwini municipality are spitting mad over their exclusion from the city’s official 2018 calendar‚ which only features the faces of ANC councillors from the executive committee.

The calendar‚ reportedly already up in some municipal offices‚ has a large picture of eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede‚ her deputy Fawzia Peer and six head-and-shoulder pictures of ANC councillors.

But none of the three DA councillors - Zwakele Maxwell Mncwango‚ Sharon Hoosen and Heinz de Boer – nor IFP councillor Mduduzi Samuel Nkosi‚ who are all in the executive committee‚ made it onto the calendar. The eThekwini municipality is a multi-party council with three parties represented in the exco and more than five at full council level.

Opposition parties are demanding an explanation for their exclusion and have voiced their objection to the calendar.

DA caucus leader Zwakele Mncwango has written to city manager Sipho Nzuza‚ saying the calendar was “defective in that it only contains the portrait photographs of the ANC members” of the exco.

“In the past‚ the official calendars have shown the photos of all the members of the executive committee‚ irrespective of which party they represent in council. There cannot possibly be any justifiable reason for the 2018 calendar not to show the photos of all exco members‚” he said.