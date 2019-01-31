ANC corruption overshadowed my term of office - Msimanga

Following the executive mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga's immediate resignation on Thursday, he stated that his two years at the helm of the city was overshadowed by the ANC's corruption. As a result, he said, he was unable to deliver services to the residents of Tshwane.

"I have today made the decision to resign as the executive mayor of the City of Tshwane. Having led the DA administration in the city for the past two years, I have seen first-hand the very devastating impact of ANC corruption, not only on municipal systems which have been eroded but on the ability of the city to deliver to the people of Tshwane," reads Msimanga's letter.

"Although we have started to make the significant inroads in reversing the damage done by the ANC in Tshwane, it has become clear to me and the DA that unless we govern the Gauteng province with an outright majority, the fate of the people of Tshwane under the ANC will soon be the story of the province across the board."

A few minutes before the commencement of the council sitting, the ANC said the party would be tabling an urgent motion of no confidence against Msimanga.

This, according to ANC regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa, was because Msimanga had not officially submitted his resignation letter, despite announcing two weeks ago that he was resigning, effective from February 1.