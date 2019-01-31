ANC corruption overshadowed my term of office - Msimanga
Following the executive mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga's immediate resignation on Thursday, he stated that his two years at the helm of the city was overshadowed by the ANC's corruption. As a result, he said, he was unable to deliver services to the residents of Tshwane.
"I have today made the decision to resign as the executive mayor of the City of Tshwane. Having led the DA administration in the city for the past two years, I have seen first-hand the very devastating impact of ANC corruption, not only on municipal systems which have been eroded but on the ability of the city to deliver to the people of Tshwane," reads Msimanga's letter.
"Although we have started to make the significant inroads in reversing the damage done by the ANC in Tshwane, it has become clear to me and the DA that unless we govern the Gauteng province with an outright majority, the fate of the people of Tshwane under the ANC will soon be the story of the province across the board."
A few minutes before the commencement of the council sitting, the ANC said the party would be tabling an urgent motion of no confidence against Msimanga.
This, according to ANC regional chairperson Kgosi Maepa, was because Msimanga had not officially submitted his resignation letter, despite announcing two weeks ago that he was resigning, effective from February 1.
"It (resignation announcement) was just a lie and a public stunt," said Maepa.
Coincidentally, Msimanga's resignation came just before Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola's fate was to be decided in the council on Thursday, amid the auditor-general's finding that the city's R1.2bn contract with engineering company Glad Africa was awarded irregularly. The controversial contract has been at the centre of a fallout between Mosola and Msimanga.
Msimanga tried several times to suspend Mosola for his role in the awarding of the tender to no avail.
Ironically, both the ANC and the DA want Mosola out, but none of them want to support each other in council, while the EFF have said it wants to see proof that the municipal manager acted in bad faith [in awarding the tender].