Solly Msimanga officially resigns as Tshwane mayor

Executive mayor the City Tshwane Solly Msimanga has officially submitted his resignation letter, the Tshwane council speaker said on Thursday.

On the 18th, Msimanga announced that he is stepping down from his position as Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane to focus on his Gauteng premiership campaign.

He remains in office until his resignation is finalised in mid-February.

“My resignation will be finalised within the first two weeks of February. Up until the last hour, I will continue serving the people of Tshwane and putting their needs first,” he wrote.

This follows the ANC threatening to call for a motion of no confidence in Msimanga in the first council sitting of the year.

“We received an urgent motion from the ANC and I further received a resignation letter from the executive mayor Solly Msimanga,” said speaker Katlego Mathebe.

This is a developing story.