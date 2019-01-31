South Africa

Solly Msimanga officially resigns as Tshwane mayor

By Neo Goba - 31 January 2019 - 11:52
Former Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.
Former Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Executive mayor the City Tshwane Solly Msimanga has officially submitted his resignation letter, the Tshwane council speaker said on Thursday.

On the 18th, Msimanga announced that he is stepping down from his position as Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane to focus on his Gauteng premiership campaign.

He remains in office until his resignation is finalised in mid-February.

“My resignation will be finalised within the first two weeks of February. Up until the last hour, I will continue serving the people of Tshwane and putting their needs first,” he wrote.

This follows the ANC threatening to call for a motion of no confidence in Msimanga in the first council sitting of the year.

“We received an urgent motion from the ANC and I further received a resignation letter from the executive mayor Solly Msimanga,” said speaker Katlego Mathebe.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE:

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga confirms he is stepping down

City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has announced that he is stepping down from his position to focus on his Gauteng premiership campaign.
News
12 days ago

ANC not surprised by Solly Msimanga's 'long overdue recall'

The ANC in Gauteng has reacted with excitement over news that Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is stepping down.
News
12 days ago

EFF vows to unseat DA in Tshwane

Floyd Shivambu is adamant that the red berets will remove the DA from power in Tshwane.
News
5 hours ago

Mosola to face fate this week

Mosola refused to comment on calls for his axing when Sowetan approached him for comment.
News
3 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Angelo Agrizzi: Everything you need to know from his testimony
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
X