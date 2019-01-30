Tinkler has big task at hand to save Maritzburg
New Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler will have to hit the ground running to save the club from relegation.
Tinkler joined the Team of Choice yesterday on a deal until the end of the season with an option to renew for a further two years.
PSL records show that Maritzburg will have to reach at least between 28 and 30 points to have a realistic chance of finishing 14th and keep their PSL status without being involved in the promotion play-offs or be automatically relegated.
They are currently at the bottom of the log.
Three seasons ago, Maritzburg finished 14th and avoided the play-offs.
Now Tinkler comes on board at a time when morale is low after one win in 18 matches.
Tinkler becomes their third coach this season after Fadlu Davids and Muhsin Ertugal.
Team of Choice boss Farook Kadodia firmly believes Tinkler is the right man to help them avoid the drop to the National First Division.
"I spoke to Eric at length. It's obvious a different approach [is needed] when you're fighting relegation and he understands very well the approach needed; he has a strategy of how to get the club out of relegation trouble," Kadodia said.
Maritzburg face the log leaders Bidvest Wits away on Friday.