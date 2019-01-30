Tinkler has big task at hand to save Maritzburg

New Maritzburg United coach Eric Tinkler will have to hit the ground running to save the club from relegation.

Tinkler joined the Team of Choice yesterday on a deal until the end of the season with an option to renew for a further two years.

PSL records show that Maritzburg will have to reach at least between 28 and 30 points to have a realistic chance of finishing 14th and keep their PSL status without being involved in the promotion play-offs or be automatically relegated.

They are currently at the bottom of the log.

Three seasons ago, Maritzburg finished 14th and avoided the play-offs.