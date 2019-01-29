Old couple set alight for 'poisoning' grandson

Grandparents of an 18-year-old boy who was found dead in the bushes near White River in Mpumalanga are recovering in hospital after they were set alight by angry community members who blamed them for his death.

According to community members in the Chochocho village near White River, the elderly couple, who are aged 76 and 80, allegedly confessed that they had poisoned their grandson because he had been irritating the family and the community.

A community member who spoke to SowetanLIVE on condition of anonymity said: “The grandparents confessed to us that they poisoned [the teen] because he was distracting them and causing trouble in the community.”

He said this led to residents' anger boiling out of control. “The community started beating and setting them alight but police arrived [shortly thereafter],” he said