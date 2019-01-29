The Premier Soccer League (PSL) are going to fight tooth and nail against the proposed Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) draft resolutions that were published before Christmas in the Government Gazette.

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza told a press conference in Kempton Park on Tuesday that‚ if passed‚ the amendments‚ proposing that soccer broadcast rights be free-to-air‚ and therefore in effect not for sale by the owners‚ would collapse the PSL.

“Icasa claims to be making these amendments in the public interest to prohibit subscription broadcasting services from acquiring exclusive rights that prevent or hinder free-to-air broadcasting of any national sporting event as identified as a public interest‚” Khoza said.

“It is important to note that the PSL has self-regulated on this issue for a long‚ long time.

“The most followed match on its fixtures‚ the Soweto derby‚ is available to free-to-air irrespective of who owns the broadcast rights.

“The cup finals and the semifinals are also available.