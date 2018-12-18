Seven people arrested for allegedly killing two women accused of witchcraft

Eastern Cape police have arrested seven people, including two minors, for allegedly killing two women in Mount Ayliff over allegations of witchcraft.

Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said the suspects - two boys aged 17, three women aged between 21 and 26 and two men aged 21 and 23 - are facing charges of murder after two women were attacked and their houses burnt in Ngonyameni village, Mount Ayliff, last week.

“The two deceased, aged between 48 and 52 years, were allegedly attacked and murdered by a group of community members on the evening of December 12 2018 at their home,” Tonjeni said.

Tonjeni said the police were investigating the motive behind the murders. According to reports, the women were accused of witchcraft.

He said the five adult suspects would appear at the Mount Ayliff Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday on charges of murder and arson.